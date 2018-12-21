Details
Category: Local News
Strathcona County Emergency Services (SCES) were able to lend a hand... and their machinery.
 
A 911 call came in at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec.19) morning stating a man was stuck on the roof of an Ardrossan school. The man had been doing work on the roof when he allegedly slipped on some ice and hurt his leg.
 
An ambulance and tower truck responded to the scene. Crews gave the man some painkillers and secured him to the basket of the ladder to successfully remove him from the roof. The man was then taken to the hospital to be cared for.
 
rescue 1
 
SCES has a technical team trained specifically for such instances. While this rescue was relatively straightforward, they have also used their expertise to rescue people from trenches, the river valley and cranes.
 
"We put a lot of time and effort into practicing those high impact yet low occurrence situations that happen," said Devin Capcara, deputy chief of operations at SCES.
 
rescue 2
 
Rescuing people off roofs may be a fairly uncommon occurrence, but the ice has been giving many people a lot of grief this winter.
 
"The snow and ice have definitely reeked havoc," he added. "So, forsure, a word of warning to everybody to be careful throughout this holiday season."

Injured man rescued from rooftop

