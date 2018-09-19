Details
Category: Local News
Strathcona County has announced the launch of a new online research panel aimed at collecting more up-to-date and accurate information about residents’ needs.
 
The Strathcona County Online Opinion Panel (SCOOP) will use polls, discussions and surveys to collect people’s thoughts on social programs, neighbourhood development, the environment and other topics.
 
The county said in its announcement that the “innovative” new strategy will be a timely, cost-effective way to engage with more members of the public.
 
Rob Coon, county chief commissioner, said that citizen involvement is essential in ensuring that the municipality keeps up with residents’ changing needs and expectations.
 
“It supports our commitment to providing the right services—and the right level of service—to our residents and workforce,” he said.
 
SCOOP is open to anyone 15 years of age or older who lives, works or owns a business in the county. Registering for the online program involves answering some profile questions—the collected profile information will be used in every survey people go on to fill out.
 
The county said it will also use the demographic data to direct surveys to relevant audiences and to learn more about how potential initiatives might affect different segments of the population.
 
“SCOOP members will also receive more timely information about county activities, survey results and the county’s follow-up actions, based on these results,” the county said.

