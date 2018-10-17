Strathcona County waiting on municipal cannabis rules

Details
Category: Local News
Strathcona County is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to municipal regulations for cannabis use.

The county said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct.17) that it is working to manage legalization in the best interests of the community.

“As this is a new situation for all municipalities across Canada, the county is choosing to assess our community's response to legalization, before enacting further changes to municipal bylaws relating to the smoking or vaping of cannabis,” the county said.
 
County citizens must follow federal and provincial legislation related to cannabis use, including a ban on public smoking or vaping of cannabis anywhere tobacco smoking is prohibited and in a few additional areas. The list of banned locations includes:
 
-Public buildings/enclosed areas
-Building common areas
-Group living facilities
-Outdoor bus or taxi shelters
-Licensed premises and restaurants
-Workplaces
-Hotels
-Hospital/school/childcare facility property
-In or within five metres of outdoor theatres, outdoor pools or splash parks, skateboard or bicycle parks, playgrounds, sports or playing fields, a doorway/window/air intake of a public building, enclosed area or a workplace and zoos
 
Consumption of cannabis at pot shops is also prohibited.
 
More information about cannabis use is available on the county's website.
 

