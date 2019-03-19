Strathcona County unveils new transit plan

Strathcona County is looking to make improvements to its transit service.

Last month, council approved a new Transit Master Plan (TMP) that provides direction on the planning and delivery of the county's local and commuter service over the next 10 years.

“As our community’s transportation needs continue to evolve, the Transit Master Plan provides the vision for delivering customer-focused improvements over the next decade,” said mayor Rod Frank. “This plan balances the feedback we heard to help us deliver the best transit service, in a way that maximizes the return on investment of our public dollars.”

One of the key highlights of the TMP includes the exploration of "dynamic transit," an on-demand shared local ride service that would improve efficiency on evenings and weekends.

"It's not all about the big bus now," said Wade Coombs, director of transit with the county. "It's about how does that form the framework and then what are the other options, which could be a taxi company, an Uber or some other kind of ride share, to provide those services in areas where there's low demand and low density."

Based on user feedback, the county is also looking to improve aspects of its commuter service to Edmonton.

"One of the areas is the evening service to the University of Alberta campus," he explained. "It's not the best and it doesn't line up with the end times of evening classes for the students there."

Along with that, Coombs noted, they're planning to make changes to their service to NAIT.

The 2019 TMP builds upon the one approved in 2012, which resulted in the construction of the Bethel Transit Terminal and introduction of the province’s first double-decker bus fleet.

While not including projected rider revenue, the new TMP could add up to $161,000 to the transit operational budget in 2020, as well as another $1.5-million annually between 2021-23 and $4.3-million annually between 2024-28.