Strathcona County taking extra garbage for the holidays

Residents will have an easier time getting rid of their garbage after Christmas.
 
From Thursday (Dec.27) to Sunday, Strathcona County will be accepting one additional black bag of waste per family for free at the Broadview Enviroservice Station.
 
The station, located at 101 Broadview Road, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. for the remaining days.
 
“Over the holiday season, we know generated waste increases by 15 per cent,” said mayor Rod Frank in a release. “Our residents have done an incredible job adjusting to the new waste routine and we wanted to provide a Christmas waste-relief valve by accepting one additional bag of waste, as a special boxing week special.”
 
Strathcona County also reminds residents that boxes, hard plastic containers and tubs, aluminum cans, greeting cards and non-foil wrapping paper can still be placed in blue bags, while food waste can be placed in the green organics cart. Glass and styrofoam are accepted for recycling at Broadview.

