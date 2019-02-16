Details
Category: Local News
Drivers can expect to see traffic cameras installed at two more intersections in Sherwood Park this year.
 
Strathcona County is moving ahead with the expansion of its Intersection Safety Device (ISD) program, after evaluating seven intersections that were identified as high risk through collision analysis.
 
They plan to install new ISDs at two of those locations, which includeBaseline Road and 17th Street in all directions, as well as Sherwood Drive and Granada Boulevard for north, south and westbound traffic.
 
"The concept is, if you know that breaking the rules will automatically result in a fine because you can't get away with it, you don't break the rules. That's just the simplest process that we have in place," said Inspector Chris Narbonne, member of Strathcona County Enforcement Services.
 
The ISDs will enforce speeding and red light violations, including failure to stop before turning right at a red light. There are currently 10 cameras at seven different intersections in the county.
 
"The hope is that everything will be functioning and doing its enforcement processes by the summer," added Narbonne.
 
Once operational, there will be a four-week familiarization period, with warning notices being issued to violators.
 
"It's all about safety and that's where we have to have a paradigm shift as a society," Narbonne explained. "It is not about convenience, it is not about conveyance — it's about safety."
 
Last year, there were around 3,600 collisions in the county, six of which resulted in a fatality.
 
 
 
 

More Local News

Plenty to do for Family Day long weekend

Don't let the cold stop you and your family from having fun this weekend.

Ward boundary adjustments coming in Strathcona County

With more and more residents calling Ward 4 home, Strathcona County is looking to redraw its ward boundaries.

Strathcona County to install new traffic cameras

Drivers can expect to see traffic cameras installed at two more intersections in Sherwood Park this year.

Fort Saskatchewan woman charged after police pursuit

Four people, including a woman from Fort Saskatchewan, were recently arrested.

Facey to offer students new AP program this fall

Bev Facey Community High School is looking to give its students a leg up before and after graduation.

Pet registration deadline around the corner in Strathcona County

The deadline to register your pets is coming up soon in Strathcona County.

Winterfest cancelled in Fort Saskatchewan

The frigid weather isn't just wreaking havoc on our vehicles and skin.

Council approves $355,000 animal control kennel

A new animal control building is on the way.

Clothing to wear during extreme cold

Despite the cold weather, it's still possible to exercise outdoors.

Local rotary club sending support to Nunavut

Winter is about to be a little more bearable for some children living in a northern community.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login