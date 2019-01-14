Strathcona County takes the reigns on Range Road 222

Strathcona County has now taken control of one of the busier roads in the region.

The portion of the road goes through Ardrossan between Highway 16 and Wye Road. On Monday (Jan.14), the county officially took the reigns from the Government of Alberta on Range Road 222 (Highway 824).

"There are three schools here just off (Range Road) 222 and Ardrossan itself is growing. Number one for us is safety in any decision we make," said mayor Rod Frank. "It would be unusual for a couple weeks to go by where we haven't heard a concern from up here."

The jurisdictional transfer of rights will now allow Strathcona County to make adjustments as need be on traffic control such as speed limits, lights and signs.

Financially, the transfer did not cost the county any money and could save them from spending in the future.

"We would have been spending $2-3 million to build a service road and we'd have to go through the province to otherwise make changes to the road, so we're going to avoid that budget hit."

Frank added that before they make any decisions on new speed limits or changes, Ward 5 councillor Paul Smith will be consulting with locals.