Strathcona County saddened over death of firefighter

The Strathcona County Fire Department recently lost one of their own.

Lt. Darren Anderson died on September 15, leaving behind a wife and three daughters.

Anderson had been a firefighter and an EMT for almost 20 years.

"Lt. Darren Anderson was a highly respected, valued and active leader in our emergency services family - and a large part of our entire community," said acting fire chief Jeff Hutton. "As we grieve, we are working closely with Lt. Anderson’s family to follow their wishes and tend to their needs as best we can."

GoFundMe page was started to give his wife and daughters some financial support.

Out of respect for the family, details of his death have not been released.