Strathcona County rolls out new corporate business plan

Strathcona County employees now have a guiding document for 2019-22.

The county unveiled its new corporate business plan at the priorities committee meeting on Tuesday (Mar.12). It sets direction for the county over the next four years, linking programs and initiatives to long-term goals and results.

"It's very foundational and fundamental because you want all of the employees working towards strategic goals and ultimately the corporate plan is rolled down to their own personal objectives in their work sphere," said mayor Rod Frank. It also identifies improvement initiatives, designed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency with which the county delivers its programs and services. The plan outlines strategic initiatives, including increases to service levels and new capital programs, which are intended to advance council's eight strategic goals.

"It's good to see Strathcona County advancing in this area because what it ultimately means is that the individual employee is centered on what has been identified as most important to the community," Frank added.