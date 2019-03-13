Details
Category: Local News
Strathcona County employees now have a guiding document for 2019-22.
 
The county unveiled its new corporate business plan at the priorities committee meeting on Tuesday (Mar.12). It sets direction for the county over the next four years, linking programs and initiatives to long-term goals and results.
 
"It's very foundational and fundamental because you want all of the employees working towards strategic goals and ultimately the corporate plan is rolled down to their own personal objectives in their work sphere," said mayor Rod Frank.
 
The plan outlines strategic initiatives, including increases to service levels and new capital programs, which are intended to advance council's eight strategic goals.
 
It also identifies improvement initiatives, designed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency with which the county delivers its programs and services.
 
"It's good to see Strathcona County advancing in this area because what it ultimately means is that the individual employee is centered on what has been identified as most important to the community," Frank added.

More Local News

Strathcona County rolls out new corporate business plan

Strathcona County employees now have a guiding document for 2019-22.

Local MP against proposed Clean Fuel Standards

Gas prices could be on the rise again.

Case found on school grounds contained fentanyl and meth

Police found a suspicious package last month.

Bruderheim receives federal support for climate change

Bruderheim recently received support towards climate change adaptations in the community.

Father praises local hospital for changing son's life

According to Murray Boratynec, the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital hugely impacted his family.

Redwater man arrested after police pursuit

A police pursuit led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of a semi-automatic rifle.

Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Two men were recently arrested.

Sherwood Park targeted in bitcoin fraud

Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

Mandatory bus training carries $77,000 price tag for EIPS

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is concerned about the potential impact that a new training requirement could have on the classroom and student transportation.

Medical cannabis centre construction approved in Sturgeon County

Pure Selections Inc., a proposed cannabis processor is almost ready to get built in Sturgeon County.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login