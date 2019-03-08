Strathcona County RCMP assist in major drug bust

Details
Category: Local News
Five people are facing charges after police seized more than nine kilograms of drugs in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.
 
On February 28, Wood Buffalo RCMP arrested a man in Fort McMurray, which resulted in the seizure of 525 grams of cocaine.
 
Then, with the help of the Strathcona County RCMP and Edmonton Police Services, three search warrants were carried out at homes in Edmonton and Fort McMurray on March 1.
 
During the execution of those search warrants, officers seized seven kilograms of cocaine, 734 grams of cocaine believed to be crack, 960 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl and two litres of GHB.
 
They also found a handgun with ammunition and $30,000 in cash. Sold at street level, the approximate value of all the drugs is more than $800,000, according to police.
 
"This is a significant seizure that is believed to have ties to organized crime operating here in Alberta," said Inspector Eric Stebenne with Wood Buffalo RCMP.
 
Zamil Hasad of Fort McMurray was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking cocaine. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday (Mar.12).
 
Edmonton residents Kaitlyn Biddiscombe, Brian Truong, Tony Tran and Giang Nguyen were jointly charged with production of cocaine, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, five firearm offences and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
 
The Wood Buffalo RCMP investigation began in August 2018.

