Strathcona County planning intersection and road upgrades

Details
Category: Local News
Drivers will soon see more construction, but it will hopefully all be worth it in the end.
 
Starting this summer, Strathcona County will be making some changes to the Township Road 550 intersection, along with road upgrades between Range Road 220 north to Highway 830.
 
"There's some new development with the gravel pit coming up to the west of Josephburg and so in relation to their work and the increased traffic, we're partnering with them to make the upgrades that are required," said Garry Johnston, the county's manager of project construction and engineering.
 
The process will include widening Township Road 550 to provide one metre-wide shoulders, resurfacing Township Road 550 with thicker pavement, developing gentler side slopes along Township Road 550, improving ditch drainage, upgrading the intersection at Range Road 221 south and converting the Township Road 550 and Highway 830 intersection from a two-way stop to a four-way stop.
 
"We're converting the intersection to a four-way stop per our conversations with Alberta Transportation," Johnston added.
 
Strathcona County is hosting an open house for residents to learn more about the upgrades. It will be held at the Josephburg Community Hall on Wednesday (Mar.13) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
 
