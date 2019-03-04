Strathcona County opens $19-million parkade

After four years of work, a new parkade has been completed.

On Monday (Mar.4), Strathcona County opened up their new $19.2-million Centre in the Park Parkade.

"The whole reason behind it was we're trying to develop a better land use plan and what we're trying to do is focus on putting parking underground versus having large surface lots as we start to urbanize different areas," said Diehl Townsley, Strathcona County's director of facility services.

Centre in the Park Parkade has over 300 underground parking stalls for the public, tenants and people working in the area to use.

“We recognize that parking is an expectation in such an area. In creating an integrated parking system in Centre in the Park, the county looked to find a good balance to provide sufficient parking and further sustainable urban design development," said mayor Rod Frank.

Hours of operation are: Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.