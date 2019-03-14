Details
Category: Local News
It won't be long before construction starts on a massive project in rural Strathcona County.
 
On Tuesday (Mar.12), the county shared an early-stage concept design of a multi-purpose agricultural facility and its site. The design draft establishes the relationship between basic elements, such as stabling and livestock handling, which will be further developed during the schematic design.
 
"There are still a lot of things that can change with this at the concept stage, but it's really just trying to get those elements to start flowing," said Joel Gould, manager of agriculture services with the county.
 
The project will be located on 230 acres of land surrounding the Bremner Heritage Site on Range Road 225, north of Township Road 534.
 
Once complete, it will feature a number of spaces designed to accommodate both traditional and non-traditional argricultural activities, as well as day-use areas and trails.
 
"We're calling it a site because it's more than just one building," Gould explained. "There's an outdoor covered arena, an outdoor arena and a really large multi-purpose field for dog shows, horse jumping, polo and things like that."
 
"Then, there's a large indoor ring that's heated and utilized year-round for multi-purpose, so it can be animal shows, but it also could be conferences."
 
In total, the project will cost more than $47 million, with $23.8 million of it already approved in the 2019 budget. An additional $24.3 million has been requested and is pending formal approval in 2020.
 
Site servicing and construction is expected to begin this summer, once design phases have been completed. It will take about two and a half years to finish.
 
14032019concept
 
 
 

More Local News

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP save young driver from overdose

Local police are receiving some praise.

Strathcona County moves ahead with agricultural facility and site planning

It won't be long before construction starts on a massive project in rural Strathcona County.

More support for hospital training centre

Another year down for the Care from the Heart Day Radiothon.

Wye Elementary gets axed

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) has selected a new name for their school.

Local shop owner wins first Farmers' Market award

The Cotton Candy Shoppe recently gained some recognition.

Strathcona County prepares to host Alberta Special Olympics

Strathcona County has been selected as the host community for the 2021 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games.

Strathcona County rolls out new corporate business plan

Strathcona County employees now have a guiding document for 2019-22.

Police gathering more information on fatal hit and run

Mounties are trying to help a family gain closure.

Three outdoor rinks closed in Fort Sask

The warmer weather has led to the closure of a few outdoor ice surfaces in Fort Saskatchewan.

Case found on school grounds contained fentanyl and meth

Police found a suspicious package last month.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login