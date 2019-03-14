Strathcona County moves ahead with agricultural facility and site planning

"There are still a lot of things that can change with this at the concept stage, but it's really just trying to get those elements to start flowing," said Joel Gould, manager of agriculture services with the county.

The project will be located on 230 acres of land surrounding the Bremner Heritage Site on Range Road 225, north of Township Road 534.

Once complete, it will feature a number of spaces designed to accommodate both traditional and non-traditional argricultural activities, as well as day-use areas and trails.