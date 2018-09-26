Details
Category: Local News
Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
Following the allowance of Fort Sask multi-passes in Strathcona County, Fort Saskatchewan have extended the same courtesy to their neighbors..
 
Until December 31, millennium cards can be used in Fort Saskatchewan recreational facilities. This will allow Strathcona County residents access to the Dow Centennial Center and Harbour Pool.
 
The decision was finalized at Tuesday's (Sept.25) council meeting.
 
Councillor Gordon Harris described the arrangement as "a two-way street" between the communities. 
 
In Strathcona County, Millennium cards can be used at Millennium Place, Glen Allan Recreation Complex, Ardrossan Recreation Complex, Emerald Hills Leisure Centre, Kinsmen Leisure Centre and the Strathcona Wilderness Centre.
 
The Fort's multi-facility pass cards can be used at the Dow Centennial Centre and Harbour Pool.
 

More Local News

Missing teen from Morinville found

Morinville RCMP have found a missing 13-year old.

No public cannabis smoking under new bylaw

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur was ready to cheer Tuesday night after city council all agreed to finally put a new smoking bylaw on the books.

Update: Hold and secure in place at Rudolph Hennig

A hold and secure at Rudolph Hennig Junior High School has been lifted.

Dave Quest nominated as Alberta Party candidate

A former MLA is back in the game.

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Sask

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Saskatchewan.

Senior gets involved with youth through SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is once again bringing local youth and seniors together.

Strathcona County firefighters prepared for multiple emergencies

Firefighters from Strathcona County don't have to wait for the ambulance to arrive to help citizens.

Council approves first step in possible campground expansion

Fort Saskatchewan council has taken the first step towards a possible expansion of the Fort Lions Club Campground.

Electronic speed signs recording data for municipal enforcement

Electronic speed signs in Fort Saskatchewan are helping out municipal enforcement.

Strathcona County director Gerry Gabinet takes prestigious new role

A local director was recently appointed president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login