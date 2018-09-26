Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Sask

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Saskatchewan.

Until December 31, millennium cards can be used in Fort Saskatchewan recreational facilities. This will allow Strathcona County residents access to the Dow Centennial Center and Harbour Pool.

The decision was finalized at Tuesday's (Sept.25) council meeting.

Councillor Gordon Harris described the arrangement as "a two-way street" between the communities.

In Strathcona County, Millennium cards can be used at Millennium Place, Glen Allan Recreation Complex, Ardrossan Recreation Complex, Emerald Hills Leisure Centre, Kinsmen Leisure Centre and the Strathcona Wilderness Centre.