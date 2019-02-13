Strathcona County invests more than $800,000 in local non-profits

The non-profit sector recently got a boost in Strathcona County.

Last Tuesday (Feb.5), county council voted to invest a total of $802,908 in 14 social non-profit organizations. The grants were awarded under the new Social Framework Community Grants Policy, approved in June 2018.

Keith Gibson, a supervisor with Family and Community Services (FCS) in the county, said there's a lot of value in making those investments.

"There's the service delivery side, which is that we have this active and highly competent non-profit sector, so it's sort of a no-brainer to invest in that capacity to support community when things are going well and when folks are struggling," he explained.

"Also, part of the spirit of what I think county and the community is trying to achieve with these grants and the social framework is to find ways to work together because Strathcona County — and the region in general — is growing and changing, so there's the opportunity for us to pool our abilities and resources."

Council approved the funding under two streams, which include Core Social Funding that focuses on prevention and early intervention supports for social needs (1-3 years) and Collaboration Funding that focuses on cross-sector partnerships to address community-wide social issues (2-3 years).

The following non-profit organizations received grant funding under the Core Social Funding stream:

A Safe Place ($199,000 in 2019)

Saffron Centre ($150,000 in 2019)

altView Foundation for Gender Variant and Sexual Minorities ($85,000 in 2019)

Boys & Girls Club Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area ($68,000 in 2019 and $39,000 in 2020)

Anishnawbe Giikenimowgaywin ($50,000 in 2019)

Hope in Strathcona ($40,000 in 2019 and $40,000 in 2020)

Linking Generations Society of Alberta ($35,000 in 2019, $35,000 in 2020 and $35,000 in 2021)

Robin Hood Association for the Handicapped ($30,000 in 2019)

Fort Saskatchewan Families First Society (Angels Whispers Program) ($8,000 in 2019, $8,000 in 2020 and $8,000 in 2021)

The following non-profit organizations received grant funding under the Collaboration Funding stream:

Linking Generations Society of Alberta and Volunteer Strathcona ($20,000 in 2019, $9,000 in 2020 and $9,000 in 2021)

Boys & Girls Club of Strathcona County and Irelate Inc. ($10,000 in 2019 and $5,000 in 2020)

The county will also continue to honour three partnership grants that were implemented under the previous policy, which expire at the end of 2019. As such, a total of $108,000 was allocated to the Boys and Girls Club of Strathcona County, Parents Empowering Parents and Strathcona Youth Justice.