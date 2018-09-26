Strathcona County firefighters prepared for multiple emergencies

Details
Category: Local News
Firefighters from Strathcona County don't have to wait for the ambulance to arrive to help citizens.
 
It is mandatory that all firefighters in the Strathcona County fire department have at least basic fire and paramedic training. The department won't even consider an applicant without both qualifications when hiring new members.
 
This is a fairly unique system with only a handful of other departments across Alberta having the same model. It is something that Strathcona County has done for decades as it allows firefighters, who are often the first responders, to be capable of helping in more situations.
 
"Because our members can do both jobs, we can deal with whatever emergency pops up based on the demands of the system and our community at the time," said Tim Moen, acting deputy chief.
 
The department also has their own ambulances that are equipped to the same level as Alberta Health Services. The main difference is that the department's ambulances are three-person instead of the standard two for more manpower.
 
"Our firefighters here spend half their time on the ambulance and half their time on the fire trucks," explained Moen.
 
The fire trucks are also equipped to handle medical situations. Every fire truck has much of the same equipment as the ambulances do, including heart monitors, defibrillators, life-saving medication and pain medication. The only function they don't have is transportation for the patient.
 
"But we can bring the emergency room to the patient, so we can stabilize them on scene and wait for the next available ambulance and provide life-saving treatment right there. We think it's a fantastic model and a great service to our community."

More Local News

Missing teen from Morinville found

Morinville RCMP have found a missing 13-year old.

No public cannabis smoking under new bylaw

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur was ready to cheer Tuesday night after city council all agreed to finally put a new smoking bylaw on the books.

Update: Hold and secure in place at Rudolph Hennig

A hold and secure at Rudolph Hennig Junior High School has been lifted.

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Sask

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Saskatchewan.

Senior gets involved with youth through SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is once again bringing local youth and seniors together.

Council approves first step in possible campground expansion

Fort Saskatchewan council has taken the first step towards a possible expansion of the Fort Lions Club Campground.

Strathcona County firefighters prepared for multiple emergencies

Firefighters from Strathcona County don't have to wait for the ambulance to arrive to help citizens.

Electronic speed signs recording data for municipal enforcement

Electronic speed signs in Fort Saskatchewan are helping out municipal enforcement.

Strathcona County director Gerry Gabinet takes prestigious new role

A local director was recently appointed president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

"They're there for you": Families First Society marks 20 years of service

Jodi Ford was ready to pull her hair out the day she went online and googled “Help, Fort Saskatchewan.”

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login