Strathcona County director Gerry Gabinet takes prestigious new role

A local director was recently appointed president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).
 
Gerry Gabinet received the honor on September 11 at the association's 50th annual conference in Fredericton, New Brunswick. He is currently Strathcona County's director of economic development and tourism.
 
"I've been involved with EDAC for over 20 years as a member and now I'm helping represent over 950 economic development professionals from across Canada," said Gabinet.
 
Gabinet previously served on the association’s executive committee as first vice-president as well as other executive positions.
 
The new president position will entail a main focus on supporting a strong, diversified and resilient economy.
 
"They look at retaining their businesses that are in their particular area. They're looking to grow businesses that are in their local area and they're also looking to attract new businesses as well."
 
Gabinet's term will last until September of 2019.

