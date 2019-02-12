Strathcona County Council Chambers re-open months after explosions

Details
Category: Local News
Restoration crews continue to make progress at the Strathcona County Community Centre.
 
After being closed for more than three months as a result of the explosions in the facility's parkade in November, the Strathcona County Council Chambers re-opened on Tuesday (Feb.11).
 
"It just feels like it's one more step on the road to normalcy," said mayor Rod Frank. "It's a great feeling and I'm just really grateful how the staff have been able to tough it out."
 
The large Agora auditorium on the main floor of the building has also re-opened to bookings and events.
 
For the time being, however, the Strathcona County Library and community centre parkade remain closed. Restoration of those areas will continue into the spring as the final stages of cleaning, repairs and materials replacement are completed.
 
"One of the big things on the library opening is actually getting the carpet in — it's a huge space and it's customized carpet," Frank added. "The installation alone takes three weeks and we haven't even received it yet."
 
The library’s temporary location is in the Baseline Village shopping complex at 100 Broadview Drive in Sherwood Park.

