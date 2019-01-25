Strathcona County ambulance service receives near perfect score

Details
Category: Local News
Emergency medical services are top-notch in Strathcona County, according to an independent third-party accreditation assessment.
 
The county's ambulance service recently achieved a score of 96 per cent based on an assessment of their standards and procedures. It focused on quality and evaluated leadership, infrastructure, service delivery, patient care and patient safety.
 
"I think at its foundation, it means that we're delivering compassionate, patient-centric care and that we have a really robust system to help us ensure that delivery, as well as a fantastic team of staff that are in direct interaction with our patients and citizens," said fire chief Jeff Hutton.
 
It was the first time the county has undergone the ambulance accreditation process, as it is a new requirement of Alberta Health Services.
 
"It's a huge accomplishment and I think this shows our residents that we have a very high level of service to look after them in their times of need."
 
Organizations that provide ambulance service must re-qualify every four years.

