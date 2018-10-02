Stolen front end loader used to damage Redwater bank

Details
Category: Local News
Police are searching for clues after an early morning crime spree.
 
On Monday (Oct.1) around 4:30 a.m., the Redwater RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at the CIBC bank on 49th Street in Redwater.
 
A front end loader stolen from Sherwood Park was found on scene and used to cause heavy damage to the outside of the bank walls. No money was taken.
 
Mounties believe a red pickup truck was also used in this incident.

Police along with the Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwater RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
 
02102018Bank1The CIBC bank in Redwater was heavily damaged on the back walls by a stolen front end loader. Photo courtesy of the Redwater RCMP.
 

