Stephen Hill is Lamont County's official CAO

Stephen Hill has been appointed as the newest Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Lamont County.
 
He described his first couple of months as "fast and furious."
 
"It is a new role for me. I have higher level management experience from my past life in the consulting engineering world, but definitely not managing a municipality before," he explained.
 
Hill worked for several years in the Planning & Development Department at Sturgeon County. He has also been involved in the management of the municipal engineering department at Opus Stewart Weir.
 
Since being sworn in in late fall of 2018, Hill has been working with the county on projects, such as the placement of their senior management team after they hired new members.
 
"Working with council has been fantastic—they've been very supportive," he said.
 
Moving forward, Hill will be working alongside council to replace the county's municipal development plan, focus on the land use bylaw and continue to build relationships with neighboring municipalities.
 
Former county CAO Robyn Singleton resigned in August. Hill was the acting CAO for several months before being officially sworn in.

