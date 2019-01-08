Co-op and community raise over $10,000 for food bank

The Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank received a large boost.

On Tuesday (Jan.8), Station Square Co-op's store manager Patsy Hawryluk handed over a cheque for $10,923 to the food bank’s president Marlene Leroux.

"We're very grateful for receiving this donation. It's very important for the Christmas hampers, as well as throughout the year," said Leroux.

The money was from raised from till donations at the end of November and throughout December. MIX 107 helped kick off the large contribution with the fifth annual Community Christmas

Leroux added the money they received will be mostly spent on perishable items such as milk, eggs and vegetables.

During December, Station Square Co-op sold an additional $4,909 worth of 'Good Buy To Hunger Bags' which were bought by customers and donated.

"Our team is absolutely amazing. We so look forward to these campaigns for our community groups. I'm so proud of everyone," said Hawryluk.