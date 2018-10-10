Staffing shortage not slowing down Morinville RCMP

Despite a disadvantage, the Morinville RCMP have kept Sturgeon County in line.

At Wednesday's (Oct.10) Gibbons Town Council meeting, Sergeant Chris Palfy gave an update on staffing levels and recent police activity.

The local detachment carries 32 staff. Currently, they're short three full-time staff, have three members on special leave and will have another going on temporary leave in December,

"We're running a little thin right now," said Palfy.

Morinville RCMP do have a new recruit expected to arrive in November, along with a new staff sergeant within the next year.

"We're not in dire straits, but we could definitely use some more members."

According to Palfy, a significant amount of overtime was necessary in the first half of 2018, but it paid off, especially in Gibbons. From January to August (2018), persons crimes remained relatively similar to 2017. The large improvement was seen in total property crimes as they decreased by 21 per cent.

The only property crimes to go up were vehicle thefts and possession of stolen goods.

In September, the Morinville RCMP did a "warrant sweep" arresting 17 people with outstanding warrants in the county.

"Most of it we targeted criminal code type offences. Essentially we prioritized what warrants are in the system based on severity and how old they are," said Palfy. "We look to clean those up off the system and get people back in court."