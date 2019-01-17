St. Albert resident wins $7.9 million on LOTTO 6/49

Details
An Alberta man recently hit the jackpot.

St. Albert resident Raymond Mussell won more than $7.9 million on the December 15 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

He said he plans to share the winnings with his children, while also using the money to tackle his bucket list.

"There are a few things I'm looking forward to ticking off the old bucket list," he said. "I've been recording music for years and I'm now recording my second album. I'd like to put some money toward marketing the album and see where that takes me."

Mussell bought his $38 ticket at a Safeway Gas Bar in St. Albert.

He split the night's $15.8 million prize with a matching ticket purchased in Ontario.

