Spring weather coming this weekend

The weather could feel more like April this weekend.
 
According to Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle Fougère, spring-like conditions are on the way.
 
"We've got a really strong warm from that's moving through. Temperatures are going to be well above zero on Saturday (Jan.26) and we might even see some rain."
 
Earlier this week, Saturday's temperature was expected to be around 9 C. Environment Canada is now expecting the peak to be around 7 C.
 
"There's a really strong low pressure system going through the province," added Fougère. "We've kind of got this battle of arctic air and now this pacific warm air that will replace it."
 
Sunday is expected to be windy with a high of 1 C and rain or snow.

