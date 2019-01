A man was recently pulled over for excessive speeding in the area.

On Sunday (Jan.13) at 8:55 p.m., the Fort Sask Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit clocked a vehicle travelling 149 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone on Highway 15.

A traffic stop was conducted and a 40-year-old male driver from Calgary was issued a summons for speeding.

The man is scheduled to appear in Fort Sask Provincial Court on March 28.