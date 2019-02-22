SouthPointe shopping centre gaining more business

More businesses are opening up shop in SouthPointe.

The city confirmed some of the new additions will include Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Marble Slab, a daycare and another restaurant. The name of the daycare and the restaurant have not yet been announced.

Economic development officer for Fort Saskatchewan, Mike Erickson, described SouthPointe shopping centre as an up-and-coming area.

"(It's) an area where you can expect to see more businesses just based on the availability and the future plans for that shopping centre."

No timeframe was given for when construction is expected to be completed.