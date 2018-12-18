Details
Category: Local News
More restoration needs to be done on one of the Strathcona County Community Centre's towers.
 
Public access to the community centre’s north tower is opening on Wednesday (Dec.19) at the 501 Festival Avenue entrance. However, the south tower still requires more cleaning before being reopened.
 
"There's no bad news, for example there's not further contamination or anything like that. It's just the amount of work was underestimated," explained mayor Rod Frank.
 
This is still from the two explosions in November. 
 
Council and administrative staff with offices in this tower are now tentatively scheduled to return mid-January. Until that time, they will remain in County Hall in the Economic Development and Tourism offices.
 
The general public will have access to the common areas on Thursday. The parkade and the Strathcona County Library remain closed. A temporary location for the library has been set up on Baseline Road.
 
Public parking is limited in the area and public transit is recommended if possible.
 

