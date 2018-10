Some roads in Redwater will be closed this week for train track repairs.

49 Street, between Hwy 38 (48 Avenue) and 49 Avenue will be closed on Tuesday (Oct. 9) from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

54 Avenue (Between 45 Street and 46 Street) will be closed on Thursday (Oct. 11) from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Permission was granted to CN Rail by the Town of Redwater to close the rail crossings for the repairs, resulting in the road closures.

The repairs are standard updates to the track in that area.