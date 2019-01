Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning.

Areas around central Alberta are expected to see around 10 cm today.

Visibility will be greatly reduced at times in the heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Areas affected include Fort Saskatchewan, northern Strathcona County, most of Lamont County, Bruderheim, Morinville, Bon Accord, Gibbons and Redwater.