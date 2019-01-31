Snowfall warning for the region

Details
Category: Local News
A lot of snow is about to hit the area.
 
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort Saskatchewan, northern Strathcona County, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Namao, Bruderheim, Lamont and Redwater.
 
A slow moving frontal system will spread heavy snow from west to east across central Alberta starting Thursday (Jan.31) morning. Around 15 to 30 cm of snow is expected by Saturday afternoon.
 
With the snow likely causing difficulty on the roads, Environment Canada is advising against non-essential travel until conditions improve.

 

