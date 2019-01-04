Snow removal to continue through the weekend

Details
Category: Local News
While the snowfall warning has ended, city crews are still hard at work.
 Due to the amount of snow in the area, they continue to clear roadways and respond to snow-related hazards.
 
"We're basically receiving about half of what we normally see in one month in about eight hours," said Richard Gagnon, director of public works. "Normally, we get about 24-25 cm in January, but we're receiving about 10-12 cm right now."
 
As such, Gagnon encouraged residents to drive carefully and ensure they have their winter tires on.
 
In terms of snow removal, the city plans to focus on clearing highways, such as Highway 15 and 21, as well as arterial and collector roads, over the weekend. When that's complete, they will then shift their attention to residential streets, according to Gagnon.
 
"Highways and access to our industries are very important, so we maintain that first, and then we get closer to the neighborhoods and the residential areas as we progress," he explained.
 
While residential waste removal was completed, the city still needs to pick up recycling from about half of residents' homes.
 
An update on recycling collection will be provided on Monday (Jan. 7).

 

 

