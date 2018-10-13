Strathcona County: snow can take over a week to clear

Details
Category: Local News
Even with some warmer weather in the forecast, winter worries aren't far away.
 
The accumulation of snow and ice on the roads can lead to major issues, and it's useful to know the schedule for snow clearing services.
 
MIX 107 caught up with Strathcona County to find out how they manage the snow.
 
"Within Sherwood Park, our priority one roadways are our major arterials," explained David Churchill, director of transportation and agriculture services with Strathcona County. "So that's Baseline, Wye Road, which are cleared within 12 hours."
 
Second priority areas for snow removal in the county are minor arterials - places like Sherwood Drive, Broadmoor Boulevard, and Granada Boulevard. Second priority roadways are cleared within twelve hours of the first priority roads being finished.
 
"With the rural area, our priority are roads that are 100 km/h or major industrial roadways," Churchill said. "Priority two roadways are those roads that lead to recreational facilities such as Township Road 530. Those are followed by all the rest of the grid roads, which are priority three."
 
Priority two roads in the rural areas are also cleared within twelve hours of priority ones. Priority three roadways are cleared within 72 hours of priority two roadways.
 
Rural residential roads and hamlets may not be cleared until up to 48 hours after priority three roads, which can be up to eight days after the original snowfall.
 
Residents are encouraged to help the process along by looking out for snow route parking bans. Vehicles towed while parking bans are in effect are usually brought somewhere nearby where parking is legal, but those who are unable to find their vehicles are encouraged to call Strathcona County Enforcement Services.

