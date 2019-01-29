Snow and extreme cold expected this weekend

Things are about to cool off in the region.

Environment Canada is predicting that the Fort Saskatchewan region could be seeing a large dose of snow and an extended period of time with blistering cold temperatures.

"The area could see 5-10 cm total from Thursday (Jan.1) overnight until Friday evening," said Sara Hoffman meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Hoffman said an arctic high will be building behind that cold front going into the weekend and on Sunday (Feb.3), we will have temperatures dropping significantly.

"Our daytime high forecasted is -24 and the overnight low is -31 C and we're forecasting a windchill of -40 C for Sunday overnight and Monday morning."

Hoffman added that the below seasonal cold weather will stick around for most of next week.