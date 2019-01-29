Details
Category: Local News
Things are about to cool off in the region.
 
Environment Canada is predicting that the Fort Saskatchewan region could be seeing a large dose of snow and an extended period of time with blistering cold temperatures.
 
"The area could see 5-10 cm total from Thursday (Jan.1) overnight until Friday evening," said Sara Hoffman meteorologist with Environment Canada.
 
Hoffman said an arctic high will be building behind that cold front going into the weekend and on Sunday (Feb.3), we will have temperatures dropping significantly.
 
"Our daytime high forecasted is -24 and the overnight low is -31 C and we're forecasting a windchill of -40 C for Sunday overnight and Monday morning."
 
Hoffman added that the below seasonal cold weather will stick around for most of next week.
 

More Local News

Sherwood Park residents arrested after drug bust

A recent drug bust in Strathcona County led to the arrest of two Sherwood Park residents.

Snow and extreme cold expected this weekend

Things are about to cool off in the region.

Vehicles remain a top target for thieves

Local police have been busy the past two months.

10-year-old sportscaster taking over the internet

Carter Lake is finding success.

Fort Sask looking to revive downtown

Fort Saskatchewan council is looking at ways to improve their downtown core.

Council approves $75,000 for left turn study

A left-turning lane may soon be added on Highway 15 at 111 Street to improve access to the Eastgate Business Park.

Indoor soccer numbers down in Fort Sask

Less kids are signing up for indoor soccer.

Sexual assaults and vehicle thefts up in Gibbons

The 2018 numbers are in and some crimes have gone up.

Sherwood Park man charged after theft, break and enter near Hanna

Three people, including a man from Sherwood Park, were recently charged with multiple offences.

Bruderheim receives $10,000 donation from Enbridge

The Town of Bruderheim recently received financial help for one of their projects.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login