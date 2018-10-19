Skate park construction cancelled for the fall

New Line Skateparks will be banking on good weather in the spring.

Fort Saskatchewan's new $576,000 skate park was supposed to have construction start this month, but that has now been pushed back.

"With the weather we've received in September and October it just wasn't cost-effective anymore to go ahead with the amount of work we wanted to do this fall," said Fort Saskatchewan’s acting director of the engineering department, Joey Farebrother.

Ground is expected to be broke in 2019, with the completion date is still set for June/July 2019.

"We can't predict the weather in the spring but we're hoping for an April start for construction," added Farebrother.

Basic rough grading and sewer work was planned for this fall. The new park will almost be double the size of the existing one.

And if you have an extra $100,000 sitting around, the city is offering naming rights for a 10-year commitment.