Sister schools collaborate together in Fort Saskatchewan

The administration from both schools have taken a collaborative approach to ensure that the children have similar opportunities from each school.

"For instance, we want to make sure both schools have a student leadership opportunity. What that looks like at each one of the schools is going to look very different. But we want to make sure that both schools have that opportunity," explained OLA principal Pamela Gravelle.

The student options offered at each school are also different. The classes depend on having a usable space and instructor, so the options are chosen at each school with the talents and passions of the staff in mind.

"As well, we share some staff which allows for that continuity between the two schools. We share our CRC (collaborative response coordinator), we share our family wellness worker and we share a librarian between the two schools," added St. John XXIII principal Bonnie-Lynne Boehm.

Since the students will all eventually be moving on to St. John Paul II, the staff are also making efforts to have their students build relationships with each other so that the transition is easier. The Grade 4 students from both school recently had their bible presentation together. They are also planning end-of-the-year field trips that the kids will do together.

"That's exactly the motivation, is helping to create those connections so that when they go to St. JP II, they'll have reconnected with those kids again," said Gravelle.