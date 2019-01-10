Bylaw says shoveling snow onto road a finable offence

Details
Category: Local News
Some residents aren't following the city's rules.
 
According to Fort Saskatchewan Municipal Enforcement, residents are not allowed to shovel snow from their driveways or sidewalks onto the road.
 
"We have had a few calls for service where people have complained about their neighbors shoveling snow onto the road," said supervisor Matt Lowther.
 
The fine for breaking the bylaw is $100.
 
Municipal Enforcement Services recommends throwing the snow onto the yard instead when clearing their area.
 
"Don't put it on the road because it's going to make the road conditions unsafe and we don't want people having collisions because of that."
 
Fort Saskatchewan began clearing the residential roads on Thursday (Dec.10).

