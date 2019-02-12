Should Alberta adopt harsher distracted driving laws?

Should police treat distracted driving infractions more seriously?

In 2016, there were 299 distracted driving related deaths in Alberta. During the same year, 57 people were killed in alcohol-related collisions in the province.

As it sits right now, a distracted driving ticket in Alberta results in a $287 fine and three demerit points.

Ontario has recently taken the stance that the punishment for distracted driving should be more severe. The province's new laws as of January 1 mean a $1,000 fine, an immediate three day license suspension and three demerit points.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a driver is eight times more likely to get into a motor vehicle accident when texting. They are four times more likely when talking on their phone, even when using a hands free device.

Could you compare it to a DUI? Both are neglectful on the driver's part. The punishment for a DUI is also a $1,000 fine, but it comes with an immediate 90-day license suspension and a further one year suspension with an optional ignition interlock program. A DUI still counts as a criminal code offense, as opposed to distracted driving, which is simply a driving infraction.

Insurance companies don't view the issues the same.

"Distracted driving is still very, very serious and insurance companies have changed the way they look at it, but it's still not a criminal code violation like a DUI," said David Coleman, President of Smith Insurance Services in Fort Saskatchewan.

It may vary depending on your insurance provider, but a distracted driving ticket will generally increase your rates by 15 per cent. On the other hand, a DUI is usually an increase of 50 per cent or they will no longer provide you with insurance.

Between 2016 and 2018, there has been a 58 per cent increase in distracted driving related accidents, the highest increase across Canada.

There are currently no plans to make Alberta's laws more severe.