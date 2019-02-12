Should Alberta adopt harsher distracted driving laws?

Details
Category: Local News
Should police treat distracted driving infractions more seriously?
 
In 2016, there were 299 distracted driving related deaths in Alberta. During the same year, 57 people were killed in alcohol-related collisions in the province.
 
As it sits right now, a distracted driving ticket in Alberta results in a $287 fine and three demerit points.
 
Ontario has recently taken the stance that the punishment for distracted driving should be more severe. The province's new laws as of January 1 mean a $1,000 fine, an immediate three day license suspension and three demerit points.
 
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a driver is eight times more likely to get into a motor vehicle accident when texting. They are four times more likely when talking on their phone, even when using a hands free device.
 
Could you compare it to a DUI? Both are neglectful on the driver's part. The punishment for a DUI is also a $1,000 fine, but it comes with an immediate 90-day license suspension and a further one year suspension with an optional ignition interlock program. A DUI still counts as a criminal code offense, as opposed to distracted driving, which is simply a driving infraction.
 
Insurance companies don't view the issues the same.
 
"Distracted driving is still very, very serious and insurance companies have changed the way they look at it, but it's still not a criminal code violation like a DUI," said David Coleman, President of Smith Insurance Services in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
It may vary depending on your insurance provider, but a distracted driving ticket will generally increase your rates by 15 per cent. On the other hand, a DUI is usually an increase of 50 per cent or they will no longer provide you with insurance.
 
Between 2016 and 2018, there has been a 58 per cent increase in distracted driving related accidents, the highest increase across Canada.
 
There are currently no plans to make Alberta's laws more severe.
 
The laws may need to change before practices do.

More Local News

Update: Missing Josephburg man last known to be driving silver Pontiac

The Strathcona County RCMP have located a missing man.

Resource centre needs golves; Bossert, community step up

It was all smiles at the Gibbons Family Resource Centre (GFRC).

Local history showcased in new escape room

Namao's new escape room gives visitors a blast from the past.

Should Alberta adopt harsher distracted driving laws?

Should police treat distracted driving infractions more seriously?

Dead body found in Sturgeon County

Police are looking into a suspicious death.

Strathcona County Council Chambers re-open months after explosions

Restoration crews continue to make progress at the Strathcona County Community Centre.

Current temperates: frostbite in 10 minutes or less

With the cold weather still hanging around, there is an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Salisbury Composite High students launch first school paper for EIPS

Dayna Nelson, Cassidy Harke and Edward Melynk from Salisbury Composite High have created a new place for students' voices to be heard.

German program undergoing changes in Sherwood Park

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is modifying its German programming at Mills Haven Elementary.

SCA Secondary capturing school moments with zip-line robot

The Strathcona Christian Academy (SCA) Secondary's robotics class recently finished an ambitious project.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login