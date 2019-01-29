Sherwood Park writer bringing stories to life

Lewis Mehta is taking his stories from paper to the screen.

Growing up, Mehta loved writing and coming up with short stories, and as he grew older, he realized his approach to writing was very visual. With that in mind, he switched gears and began to write scripts that could be turned into films.

The local writer has been involved in screenwriting for about seven years. He has written around six scripts, two of which have been turned into short films, as well as one titled All That You Love , which is currently in production.

"I'm interested in telling stories that people can identify with and mean a lot to them," explained Mehta.

The amount of time that has gone into each script varies depending on length and how quickly the rest of the steps in filmmaking come together. He wrote his most recent script in only two weeks, while a feature film Mehta hopes to make in the near future took the writer a year before he had a satisfactory draft.

Out of all his projects, Mehta said All That You Love stands out as his favourite. The Stephen King story that the script is based on had a unique tale that fascinated Mehta. The style of the story also fit his writing style, which is lighter on dialogue and more about the dialogue.

"The script came out quickly, production went well, our performers were fantastic — everything just felt like we were hitting the right marks. And from a story perspective, I think this one really jumped out to me. It was a little different and I think we pulled it off. I think the end results will be quite interesting to watch," he said.

Part of the film was shot in Sherwood Park, Mehta's hometown for the past eight years. Getting to film in his community was a special treat for him, as well as the chance to see the excitement from the residents involved.

"That's one of the nice things about the community," he added. "You don't always get that in the larger cities that are more used to film productions."

Mehta is already thinking ahead for his next few projects. Along with producer Jennifer Boudreau, he plans to start pitching his two feature film scripts in an attempt to gain interest and receive funding to get them made.