Details
Category: Local News
Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.
 
Cybercrime investigators in Canada have records of over 100 fraudulent transactions made at bitcoin kiosks in Sherwood Park, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Hamilton between September 16-26, 2018.
 
Police said the total transactions resulted in a $195,000 loss. Around half of them were reportedly made in Alberta.
 
The suspects allegedly use a “double-spend” tactic, where a person withdraws money and remotely cancels their transactions before the bitcoin company can process the withdrawal.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
 
 

More Local News

Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Two men were recently arrested.

Sherwood Park targeted in bitcoin fraud

Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

Medical cannabis centre construction approved in Sturgeon County

Pure Selections Inc., a proposed cannabis processor is almost ready to get built in Sturgeon County.

Lynn Sinfield's paintings capture energy, attention

Lynn Sinfield has received some recognition for her work.

Fort transit receives more than $250,000 in provincial funding

The Government of Alberta recently invested in two local transit projects.

ABJ robotics preparing for world championship

For the second year in a row, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School will have three robotics teams competing on the world stage.

Major updates given on twinning of Highway 15 and new bridge

Critical transportation projects are expected to get underway this year.

Record numbers for health and wellness expo

The Dow Centennial Centre was certainly alive for the Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday (Mar.7).

Police looking for murder suspect

Police are looking for a man wanted for murder.

Province gives $20,000 to support local women in business

The group Women Rising got a big boost.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login