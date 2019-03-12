Sherwood Park targeted in bitcoin fraud

Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

Cybercrime investigators in Canada have records of over 100 fraudulent transactions made at bitcoin kiosks in Sherwood Park, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Hamilton between September 16-26, 2018.

Police said the total transactions resulted in a $195,000 loss. Around half of them were reportedly made in Alberta.

The suspects allegedly use a “double-spend” tactic, where a person withdraws money and remotely cancels their transactions before the bitcoin company can process the withdrawal.

