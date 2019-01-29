Details
Category: Local News
A recent drug bust in Strathcona County led to the arrest of two Sherwood Park residents.
 
On Friday (Jan.25), the Strathcona County Municipal Drug Unit, with help from the RCMP Property Unit and RCMP General Duty members, executed a search warrant at a rural residence in Sherwood Park.
 
During the search, several items were seized including two stolen vehicles, multiple firearms, stolen identification, forged identification, drug paraphernalia and 15.9 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine. The two vehicles have been confirmed to be stolen out of Edmonton and Ponoka within the last two weeks.
 
A man and a woman were arrested on scene without incident and are facing numerous charges.
 
Christopher Elder, 35, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized and failing to comply with recognizance.
 
Alexis Anderson, 40, has been charged with possession of stolen property, possession of government documents, possession of forged passport, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized and failing to comply with recognizance.
 
Elder and Anderson were both taken into custody and are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday (Jan.30).

More Local News

Sherwood Park residents arrested after drug bust

A recent drug bust in Strathcona County led to the arrest of two Sherwood Park residents.

Fort Sask looking to revive downtown

Fort Saskatchewan council is looking at ways to improve their downtown core.

Local ties to adaptation of Stephen King story

A new short film may have some familiar faces and locations.

Council approves $75,000 for left turn study

A left-turning lane may soon be added on Highway 15 at 111 Street to improve access to the Eastgate Business Park.

Sherwood Park man charged after theft, break and enter near Hanna

Three people, including a man from Sherwood Park, were recently charged with multiple offences.

Sexual assaults and vehicle thefts up in Gibbons

The 2018 numbers are in and some crimes have gone up.

Redwater man arrested for break and enter again

A local man has once again been arrested.

Indoor soccer numbers down in Fort Sask

Less kids are signing up for indoor soccer.

Bruderheim receives $10,000 donation from Enbridge

The Town of Bruderheim recently received financial help for one of their projects.

Fort Sask area without power until evening

Wind and flurries did some damage to local power lines this morning.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login