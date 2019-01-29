Sherwood Park residents arrested after drug bust

A recent drug bust in Strathcona County led to the arrest of two Sherwood Park residents.

On Friday (Jan.25), the Strathcona County Municipal Drug Unit, with help from the RCMP Property Unit and RCMP General Duty members, executed a search warrant at a rural residence in Sherwood Park.

During the search, several items were seized including two stolen vehicles, multiple firearms, stolen identification, forged identification, drug paraphernalia and 15.9 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine. The two vehicles have been confirmed to be stolen out of Edmonton and Ponoka within the last two weeks.

A man and a woman were arrested on scene without incident and are facing numerous charges.

Christopher Elder, 35, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized and failing to comply with recognizance.

Alexis Anderson, 40, has been charged with possession of stolen property, possession of government documents, possession of forged passport, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized and failing to comply with recognizance.

Elder and Anderson were both taken into custody and are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday (Jan.30).