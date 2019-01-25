Details
Category: Local News
Three people, including a man from Sherwood Park, were recently charged with multiple offences.
 
Last Thursday morning (Jan.17), Hanna RCMP were advised of a truck that was last seen travelling into the area after it refused to stop for Brooks RCMP members.
 
Shortly afterwards, the Hanna detachment began receiving complaints about the same vehicle attempting to steal fuel from rural locations, including an area near Scapa, where a second truck was stolen out of a garage.
 
Residents tracked the vehicles to a rural location and found one truck trying to pull the other out of the snow. Before police arrived, one of the residents fired two shots into the air in an effort to stop an altercation with the suspects, but no one was injured.
 
When police got there, they located both of the trucks and recovered several items believed to have been stolen.
 
Jesse Den Hollander (36) of Sherwood Park, Jimmy Morsette (30) of Red Deer and Angela Lewis (19) of Ponoka were arrested at the scene and charged with the possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.
 
Both men were also charged with breaching court imposed conditions.
 
Morsette and Lewis are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Hanna next month, while Den Hollander is scheduled to appear in April.

More Local News

Strathcona County ambulance service receives near perfect score

Emergency medical services are top-notch in Strathcona County, according to an independent third-party accreditation assessment.

Sherwood Park man charged after theft, break and enter near Hanna

Three people, including a man from Sherwood Park, were recently charged with multiple offences.

Property crime in Gibbons down 19 per cent

Police gave Gibbons council good news on Wednesday (Jan.23).

Man arrested after vehicle stolen out of Gibbons

Police have arrested a man after a stolen vehicle was found.

Local student thrilled to have mentor after year of waiting

Anthony from Fort Christian finally has a mentor of his own.

Spring weather coming this weekend

The weather could feel more like April this weekend.

Two vehicle collision causes delays on Highway 15

Traffic was slowed on Highway 15 on Thursday (Jan.24) morning.

Local author comes out with new book

Kathie Sutherland has more uniquely told tales to share in her latest book The Storyteller: True Tales of Enchantment.

Fort Sask Fire Department receives $15,000 grant

A total of $50,000 in community grants were recently handed out to four local departments.

Diesel spill leads to large cleanup off Highway 28A

Crews are busy cleaning up after an oil spill.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login