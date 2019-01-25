Sherwood Park man charged after theft, break and enter near Hanna

Three people, including a man from Sherwood Park, were recently charged with multiple offences.

Last Thursday morning (Jan.17), Hanna RCMP were advised of a truck that was last seen travelling into the area after it refused to stop for Brooks RCMP members.

Shortly afterwards, the Hanna detachment began receiving complaints about the same vehicle attempting to steal fuel from rural locations, including an area near Scapa, where a second truck was stolen out of a garage.

Residents tracked the vehicles to a rural location and found one truck trying to pull the other out of the snow. Before police arrived, one of the residents fired two shots into the air in an effort to stop an altercation with the suspects, but no one was injured.

When police got there, they located both of the trucks and recovered several items believed to have been stolen.

Jesse Den Hollander (36) of Sherwood Park, Jimmy Morsette (30) of Red Deer and Angela Lewis (19) of Ponoka were arrested at the scene and charged with the possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Both men were also charged with breaching court imposed conditions.

Morsette and Lewis are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Hanna next month, while Den Hollander is scheduled to appear in April.