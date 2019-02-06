Sherwood Park makes most romantic cities list

Details
Lovers are 'Hooked on a Feeling' (so to speak) in a nearby city.
 
Sherwood Park ranked 8th on Amazon Canada's List of Canada's Most Romantic Cities.
 
The list is in its tenth year and compares sales data from Janaury 1, 2018 to Janaury, 2019 on a per capita basis. It only takes into consideration cities with over 20,000 residents and focus on the purchases of jewellery, romance novels (both print and Kindle editions), romantic comedies, relationship books and sexual wellness products.
 
For the seventh consecutive year, Victoria, BC was crowned champion; in the second spot was LaSalle, Quebec and third was Fort McMurray. Other Alberta communities to make the list include Spruce Grove in 5th, Grande Prairie was 11th and Airdrie took the 12th spot.
 
Other fun facts:
- Victoria, LaSalle, and Fort McMurray took the top three spots with the most purchases in the jewellery category. Earrings were the most popular gift, making up 50 per cent of all jewellery purchases across Canada.
- Canadians Keep Falling in Love with Julia Roberts: For the second year in a row Pretty Woman, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, was the best-selling romantic movie.

