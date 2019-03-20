Sherwood Heights replacement school tops EIPS priority list

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) has identified its highest capital priorities moving forward.

The division recently approved its three-year capital plan for 2020-23. The top priority listed in the plan, which is reviewed and updated annually, is a replacement school for Sherwood Heights Junior High.

"There are a number of features within the Sherwood Heights building itself that are far past their life expectancy — more so than any of our other capital requests that we have," said EIPS board chair Trina Boymook, noting the school has served the area for 61 years.

EIPS is currently working with several community partners on the project, so if approved by the province, the replacement school would serve the larger community of Sherwood Park, according to Boymook.

"The Boys and Girls Club are looking for a permanent space and it's a wonderful fit," she noted. "In January of 2018, Strathcona County council passed a motion to work with school boards to advance their recreation plan, so we are in conversations with them to see how our project and it's location might be of benefit to them, as well."

Other priorities listed in the EIPS plan include replacement schools for both Rudolph Hennig Junior High and Fort Saskatchewan High School.

Based on a value-management study completed in 2018, EIPS has proposed that the two schools be consolidated into a new Grade 7-12 facility in the Southridge area.

"Through that study, we found that we could better serve Fort Saskatchewan for junior and senior high as a combined school," Boymook explained. "That would serve Fort Saskatchewan not only now, but well into the future."

Now that the plan has been approved, EIPS will submit it to Alberta Education for funding consideration.