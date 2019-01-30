Sherwood Drive changes to cost around $2 million

Major road improvements are coming in Strathcona County.

The county has committed to investing around $2 million for intersection and corridor upgrades on Sherwood Drive, from Village Drive to Ash Street.

"The modifications will enhance the traffic flow of Sherwood Drive, accommodate growing traffic volume and improve traffic safety," said Kevin Cole, director of transportation, planning and engineering with the county.

Improvements include the addition of a double left turn lane southbound on Sherwood Drive, turning east onto Wye Road, as well as the lengthening of the northbound left turn lane from Sherwood Drive onto Fir Street.