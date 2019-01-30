Sherwood Drive changes to cost around $2 million

Major road improvements are coming in Strathcona County.
The county has committed to investing around $2 million for intersection and corridor upgrades on Sherwood Drive, from Village Drive to Ash Street.
"The modifications will enhance the traffic flow of Sherwood Drive, accommodate growing traffic volume and improve traffic safety," said Kevin Cole, director of transportation, planning and engineering with the county.
Improvements include the addition of a double left turn lane southbound on Sherwood Drive, turning east onto Wye Road, as well as the lengthening of the northbound left turn lane from Sherwood Drive onto Fir Street.
Other plans include:
- Conversion of the all-directional access along Range Road 233 at Wal-Mart/Ordze Avenue to right-in/right-out and northbound left-in.
- Conversion of the all-directional access along Sherwood Drive at Petro Canada/Shoppers Drug Mart to right-in/right-out only.
- Relocation of traffic signals on Range Road 233 at Wal-Mart/Ordze Avenue access, south to Ash Street/Wye Road Gardens.
An open house to learn more about the planned improvements will be held on Thursday (Jan. 31) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Broadmoor Golf Course banquet room (2100 Oak Street).
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2020.