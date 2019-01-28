Sexual assaults and vehicle thefts up in Gibbons

The 2018 numbers are in and some crimes have gone up.

Gibbons council was presented with RCMP statistics at their last meeting, showing that a few specific crimes have risen from 2017's numbers.

In 2018, the town had four sexual assaults, up from zero in 2017. Gibbons also had three kidnapping/hostage/abduction incidents in 2018, up from one in 2017.

Mayor Dan Deck said despite some of the numbers being up, he isn't hearing many complaints from locals.

"With regards to those types of crime, that is not something that I've been called by our residents on."

From 2017 to 2018, criminal harassment increased by two counts (5 to 7), uttering threats jumped by five reports (3 to 8) and disturbing the peace offences nearly doubled (5 to 10).