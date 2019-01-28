Details
Category: Local News
The 2018 numbers are in and some crimes have gone up.
 
Gibbons council was presented with RCMP statistics at their last meeting, showing that a few specific crimes have risen from 2017's numbers.
 
In 2018, the town had four sexual assaults, up from zero in 2017. Gibbons also had three kidnapping/hostage/abduction incidents in 2018, up from one in 2017.
 
Mayor Dan Deck said despite some of the numbers being up, he isn't hearing many complaints from locals.
 
"With regards to those types of crime, that is not something that I've been called by our residents on."
 
Vehicle thefts also rose from six in 2017 to 13 in 2018. However, as a whole, reported property crime was down 19 per cent in the town.
 
From 2017 to 2018, criminal harassment increased by two counts (5 to 7), uttering threats jumped by five reports (3 to 8) and disturbing the peace offences nearly doubled (5 to 10).
 
 

 

More Local News

Local ties to adaptation of Stephen King story

A new short film may have some familiar faces and locations.

Council approves $75,000 for left turn study

A left-turning lane may soon be added on Highway 15 at 111 Street to improve access to the Eastgate Business Park.

Sherwood Park man charged after theft, break and enter near Hanna

Three people, including a man from Sherwood Park, were recently charged with multiple offences.

Sexual assaults and vehicle thefts up in Gibbons

The 2018 numbers are in and some crimes have gone up.

Redwater man arrested for break and enter again

A local man has once again been arrested.

Indoor soccer numbers down in Fort Sask

Less kids are signing up for indoor soccer.

Bruderheim receives $10,000 donation from Enbridge

The Town of Bruderheim recently received financial help for one of their projects.

Fort Sask area without power until evening

Wind and flurries did some damage to local power lines this morning.

Local MLA pushing for high-speed Internet in rural areas

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood is looking to bring faster broadband Internet speeds to rural communities in the area.

More snow brings out more cross country skiers in Fort Sask

The Fort Saskatchewan Nordic Ski Club has grown in the 2019 season.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login