Severely injured young workers benefits a big new change for employers

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber is getting local employers caught up to speed on a few recent changes.

As of September 1, the Worker's Compensation Board (WCB) made a few additions and adjustments to their policy.

On Wednesday (Oct.3), the chamber had Sanjeev Bhagrath, an account manager with WCB, present on some of the changes in Fort Saskatchewan.

"We talked about things like enhancements to the fatality benefits, enhancements to workers benefits, the presumptive clauses that have been enhanced as well like traumatic incidents," said Bhagreth.

One of the hot topics was the changes to the severely injured young workers benefits.

"In the past, those injured workers, who are under the age of 25 and going to school, their permanent benefits if they suffered a severe injury would be based off their minimum wage job. Now it will be based off of the Alberta average earnings, so $57,500, if they have a severe injury," added Bhagrath.



- Introduce Code of Rights and Conduct.

- Confirm all reasonable efforts are made in a worker's job search before estimating earnings capacity.

- Provide interim relief during review or appeal

- Establish employers' obligation to reinstate injured workers.

- Extend window for appeal to two years.

- Remove the cap for maximum insurable earnings.

- Enhance benefits for all surviving spouses.

