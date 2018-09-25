Senior gets involved with youth through SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is once again bringing local youths to seniors.

The SYNC program allows students to travel to senior homes and spend time with the residents. SouthPointe School, James Mowat Elementary and Fort Christian are involved, along with Southfort Bend Gardens and Dr. Turner Lodge.

Some of the seniors, like Judith Christie, have been around since the program first started five years ago.

Christie joined the program right after she moved to Southfort Bend Gardens. She had been living on a farm in Gibbons for over 80 years before moving into the Fort Saskatchewan senior's home as a way to get involved with the younger generation.

For the past five years, Christie has been partnered with several children in the program.

"They've all been very special, each one. Each one has a thing of their own. Some are very talented, some talk like crazy like me, some are just very likeable children. Most of them are."

Some of the activities they have done include making hand prints, decorating jars and painting pumpkins.

"It's just been very enjoyable to be able to take part with the different activities and be involved with young people. I think it's a great thing," added Christie.

Christie, who just turned 90 on Thursday (Sept. 20), said that she wants to continue participating in the program as long as she can, her goal being to spend time with the students for at least another ten years.