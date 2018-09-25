Details
Category: Local News
The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is once again bringing local youths to seniors.
 
The SYNC program allows students to travel to senior homes and spend time with the residents. SouthPointe School, James Mowat Elementary and Fort Christian are involved, along with Southfort Bend Gardens and Dr. Turner Lodge.
 
Some of the seniors, like Judith Christie, have been around since the program first started five years ago.
 
Christie joined the program right after she moved to Southfort Bend Gardens. She had been living on a farm in Gibbons for over 80 years before moving into the Fort Saskatchewan senior's home as a way to get involved with the younger generation.
 
For the past five years, Christie has been partnered with several children in the program.
 
"They've all been very special, each one. Each one has a thing of their own. Some are very talented, some talk like crazy like me, some are just very likeable children. Most of them are."
 
Some of the activities they have done include making hand prints, decorating jars and painting pumpkins.
 
"It's just been very enjoyable to be able to take part with the different activities and be involved with young people. I think it's a great thing," added Christie.
 
Christie, who just turned 90 on Thursday (Sept. 20), said that she wants to continue participating in the program as long as she can, her goal being to spend time with the students for at least another ten years.
 
The SYNC program recently received a donation of just over $3,200 from Co-op.

More Local News

Morinville RCMP looking for missing teen

Police are asking for help in locating 13-year-old Shayleen Bigstone.

Senior gets involved with youth through SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is once again bringing local youths to seniors.

"They're there for you": Families First Society marks 20 years of service

Jodi Ford was ready to pull her hair out the day she went online and googled “Help, Fort Saskatchewan.”

New, modernized playgrounds ready at Win Ferguson

A three-year project was completed at Win Ferguson.

Crops take a beating as snow hits early

The recent snow is causing problems for farmers.

New food bank building will bring more space, privacy

The Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank expects its new, larger building will make life easier for both clients and volunteers.

Record snowfall Friday, Saturday and Sunday

An Arctic front moving through Alberta brought record snowfall to the Edmonton area on the weekend.

Baseball a growing sport in Fort Saskatchewan

Baseball diamonds in Fort Saskatchewan saw a lot more cleats this summer.

Mock pipeline leak brings emergency crews to local chemical plant

Emergency crews were on scene at a Fort Saskatchewan chemical plant on Tuesday (Sept.18) after hearing reports of a pipeline leak.

School resource officer tackles bullying, distracted driving

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP constable Suzanne Ahlstrom isn’t spending much of her time chasing down bad guys these days.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login