Passing stopped school buses a dangerous and costly issue

With school in full swing , the RCMP are reminding drivers that passing a stopped school bus could lead to a $543 ticket.



"If they have their stop sign and alternating red flashing lamps activated, vehicles in both directions have to come to a complete stop until the sign and lights are shut off,” said Morinville RCMP Constable Amanda Foster.



The fine applies to motorists across Alberta. Dangerous driving habits in school zones continue to be a key focus for local authorities.