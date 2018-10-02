Details
Category: Local News
A food drive organized by a local church brought in thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank over the weekend.
 
The food drive, an annual event for the city’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, saw teams of volunteers going from house to house on Saturday picking up bags of food put out for collection by Fort Saskatchewan residents.
 
Volunteers delivered the donations to the food bank’s storage warehouse for weighing and sorting. This year’s total of 15,608.4 lbs of collected food is a new record for the church.
 
"Last year we got 12,500. So we had quite quite a bit more this year, which is great," said food drive organizer Heather Shipley.
 
The church has been keeping track of donation totals since 2014.
 
“And we've gone up every year," Shipley added.
 
Shipley said the church believes in the importance of being a source of support for the community.
 
“We're very service-oriented in our church and this is another service that we can provide and go out there and help people that need the food."
 
She has also heard some great feedback from people who were glad for the chance to help out the city’s food bank.
 
"A big thank you to all the residents of Fort Saskatchewan who donated,” she added. “Because it wouldn't be possible without everybody.”

More Local News

Province changes road test rules

Changes are coming to the province's road test model.

Food drive brings in record donations from Fort Sask residents

A food drive organized by a local church brought in thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank over the weekend.

Fort Sask Chamber says minimum wage increase not good for business

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce says that three years of minimum wage increases are hurting local businesses.

Electronic speed signs strategically placed throughout the Fort

There is a tactical system behind the placing of Fort Saskatchewan's new electronic speed signs.

Roads could be sketchy to Calgary or the mountains

Driving conditions could be messy in certain parts of the province.

Local schools honour Orange Shirt Day

Students at Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) participated In Orange Shirt Day.

Passing stopped school buses a dangerous and costly issue

The RCMP are reminding drivers that passing a stopped school bus in a rural location could lead to a $543 ticket.

Extra yard waste collection starting in the Fort

Need to get rid of some yard waste?

Council says no to costly bridge replacement

Fort Saskatchewan city councillors all agreed to go with the least expensive choice when faced with three options for getting a Clover Park bridge back into usable condition.

RCMP identify body found in rural Strathcona County

A man found dead in Strathcona County on September 13 has been identified.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login