Food drive brings in record donations from Fort Sask residents

A food drive organized by a local church brought in thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank over the weekend.

The food drive, an annual event for the city’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, saw teams of volunteers going from house to house on Saturday picking up bags of food put out for collection by Fort Saskatchewan residents.

Volunteers delivered the donations to the food bank’s storage warehouse for weighing and sorting. This year’s total of 15,608.4 lbs of collected food is a new record for the church.

"Last year we got 12,500. So we had quite quite a bit more this year, which is great," said food drive organizer Heather Shipley.

The church has been keeping track of donation totals since 2014.

“And we've gone up every year," Shipley added.

Shipley said the church believes in the importance of being a source of support for the community.

“We're very service-oriented in our church and this is another service that we can provide and go out there and help people that need the food."

She has also heard some great feedback from people who were glad for the chance to help out the city’s food bank.

"A big thank you to all the residents of Fort Saskatchewan who donated,” she added. “Because it wouldn't be possible without everybody.”